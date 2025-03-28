Pharos Energy plc (PHAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on July 18th

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 133.3% increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 22.37 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 19.05 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.36). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.57.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 199,212 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £47,810.88 ($61,899.12). Insiders have bought 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $293,604 over the last 90 days. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

