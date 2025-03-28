Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as low as C$1.34. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 13,442 shares.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.02.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

