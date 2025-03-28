Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.90. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 10,803 shares traded.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

