Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

