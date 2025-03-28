Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 114,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 121,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Pennon Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.945 per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.