PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $70.88. 1,680,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,858,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in PayPal by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 321,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.