PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.78 and last traded at $65.73. 5,479,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,837,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

