PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

