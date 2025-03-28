Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $16.72. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 1,320 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,353. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $40,330.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,786.10. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

