Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $16.72. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 1,320 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
