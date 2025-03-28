Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,031,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $694.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

