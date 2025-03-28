Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 10467725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 86 ($1.11) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.52. The firm has a market cap of £942.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of -0.36.

In other news, insider Linda Havard acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($19,031.59). 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.