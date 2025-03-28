Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

