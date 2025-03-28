Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,081,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,683,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.23%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,536 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

