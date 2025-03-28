Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,567. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

