Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $103.06 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

