Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 517,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 194,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Oroco Resource Trading Up 9.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

