Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 120,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 186,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$103.39 million, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.82.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

