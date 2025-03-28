Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $101,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $380.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.