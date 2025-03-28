Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

