Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $79.99 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1,532.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $79,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $216.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

