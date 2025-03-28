Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

