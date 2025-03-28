Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 28,478 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

