Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 61,675 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

