OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.67, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million.

OptiNose Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $9.14 on Friday. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPTN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPTN

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,464.99. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $43,643. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

Earnings History for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.