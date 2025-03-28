OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $255,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,651,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,207,461.60. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 2,946,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 186,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About OPKO Health



OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

