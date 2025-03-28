One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of OOSB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 216. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

The One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (OOSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in both S&P 500 companies and Bitcoin through futures contracts. The actively managed fund employs leverage to meet its 100% target exposure for each asset class.

