One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OOQB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

About One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF

The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class.

