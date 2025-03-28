One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OOQB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $15.80.
About One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF
