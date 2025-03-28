Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Oliveda International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Oliveda International stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 23,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Oliveda International has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

About Oliveda International

