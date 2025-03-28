Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Update

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oliveda International Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OLVI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. Oliveda International has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
Oliveda International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oliveda International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.