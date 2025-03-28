Oklo’s (OKLO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKLO. B. Riley raised their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oklo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.