Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.47 and traded as high as $29.79. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 5,912 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

