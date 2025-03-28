NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.06 and last traded at $196.67, with a volume of 283698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

