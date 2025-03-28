NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of NVR worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,176,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,318.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,538.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,509.57. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7,015.00 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

