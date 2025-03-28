Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 111,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 102,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $161,280.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,409,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,570,527.20. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 260,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,099 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMAI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

