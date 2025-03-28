Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NUVB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $635.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 922,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

