NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 239,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 110,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NTG Clarity Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCI
NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
