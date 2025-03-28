Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $15,126.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director Marilyn Romano acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $15,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,285.41. The trade was a 19.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.