Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 423.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 79,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHYDY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

