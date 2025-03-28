Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 423.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 79,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
