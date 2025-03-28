Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,950,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.94% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,968 shares of company stock worth $99,863,550. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

