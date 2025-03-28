Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,274,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $938,647,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.96% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

