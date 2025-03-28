Norges Bank Buys Shares of 7,240,234 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,240,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,544,000. Norges Bank owned 8.73% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $96.86 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

