Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,322,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.39% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $432.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

