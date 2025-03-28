Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 34,114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,114 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $189,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.