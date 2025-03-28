New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 75,000 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.08 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$306,075.00 ($192,500.00).

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

New Hope Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. New Hope’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

