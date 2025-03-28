New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 29.3% – Should You Sell?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 29.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.59. 6,227,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 530,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$333.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at New Found Gold

In other news, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. 44.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.