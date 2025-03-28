New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 307,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 177,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $55,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.