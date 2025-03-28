New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 67,386.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,648 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

