New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

