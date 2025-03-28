New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RPM International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in RPM International by 2,975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 194,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in RPM International by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 166,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RPM opened at $116.40 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

