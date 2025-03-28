NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 453,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,550. The company has a market capitalization of $755.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

